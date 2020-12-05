Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $336,000 Investment in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Avient stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $39.18.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. Avient’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

