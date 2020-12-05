Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,143,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,736,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRME shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

