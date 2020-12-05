Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in United Community Banks by 748.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 516,997 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $4,656,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.