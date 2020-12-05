Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xencor were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XNCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xencor by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

