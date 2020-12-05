Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $335,000 Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,715,000 after purchasing an additional 172,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 775.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 271.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 39,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 9,876.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.35.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

