Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

