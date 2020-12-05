Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 5,344 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 39,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam bought 2,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

ECPG opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

