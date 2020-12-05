Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 5,300 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,077,000 after buying an additional 239,020 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $210,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,208,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $4,415,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,834.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,481 shares of company stock worth $7,940,720. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $132.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

