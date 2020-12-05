Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 2,500 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $113.05 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $131.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 8,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $988,335.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 856,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,621,126.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $238,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,422,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,140 shares of company stock worth $57,882,647 in the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

