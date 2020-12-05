Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,765,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 299,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. Navistar International Co. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -490.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAV. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

