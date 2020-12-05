Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

ARI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.95.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

