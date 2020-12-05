Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 7,823 Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 40.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 450,624 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 41.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,134,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 330,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 269.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 129.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,555 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

DLX opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

