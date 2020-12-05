Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 15,200 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

