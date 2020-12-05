Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 38.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after buying an additional 1,954,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after buying an additional 519,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,716,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,735.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,640 shares of company stock worth $5,421,573 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $57.62 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

