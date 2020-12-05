Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

