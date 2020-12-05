Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 14,600 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 46.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 76.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISBC opened at $10.42 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.