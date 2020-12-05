Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

