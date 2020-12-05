Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,138 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.05 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

