Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,114 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $132.87 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,319. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.