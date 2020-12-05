Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 54,046 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,046 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 459,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389,192 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 371,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.