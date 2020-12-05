Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,766 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

