Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 44,690 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 44,690 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

