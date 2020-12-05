Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,230 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,230 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,761,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 357,336 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 407,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 228,011 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,584,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,041,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000.

Shares of UTF opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

