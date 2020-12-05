Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $166.07 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $167.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,078 shares of company stock worth $1,991,706. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

