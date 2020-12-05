Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,967 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,062,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,491,000 after acquiring an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,748 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,744,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 229,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,181,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

