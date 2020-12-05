Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Penske Automotive Group worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,544,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,488,000 after buying an additional 63,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

