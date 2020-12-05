Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA opened at $39.87 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

