Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.06.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $271.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.01. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,996,353.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,160,894. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

