Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,577,060 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.