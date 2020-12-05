Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,388 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

