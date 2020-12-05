Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 127,571 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 162.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,855,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $169,437,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after acquiring an additional 257,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAC opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

