Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $47.38 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.