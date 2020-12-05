Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1,458.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,109 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $197,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $121.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

