Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 198.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,975 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.29% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

