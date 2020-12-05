Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,449 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VER. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 250,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VER. ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

