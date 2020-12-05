Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,255 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HP by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $39,489,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

