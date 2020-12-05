Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7,732.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IQI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

