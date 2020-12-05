Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233,507 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

