Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

