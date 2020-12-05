Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

