Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

