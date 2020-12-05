Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PVH worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after buying an additional 1,268,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after buying an additional 514,263 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 595.1% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PVH by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 274,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

