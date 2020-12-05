Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,334.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,289.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,190.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.95.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.