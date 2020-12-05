Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Olin worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Olin stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

