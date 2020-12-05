Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Evergy worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evergy by 27.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after purchasing an additional 544,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth $3,186,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE EVRG opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

