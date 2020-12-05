Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Masco by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Masco by 35.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 165.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $11,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

