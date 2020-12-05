Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $247.96 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

