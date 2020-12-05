Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 15,156 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,777,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,053,000 after acquiring an additional 222,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after acquiring an additional 245,873 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

