Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,487 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.10% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 150,208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 410,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

