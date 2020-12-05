Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

